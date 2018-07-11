The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has opened the online application process for various posts on its official website. Interested candidates can start applying from July 13, 2018. The instruction to download e-admit for First Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Examination has also been published on the official website.

According to reports, there are 1650 posts vacant and the last date for submission of online application has been scheduled to be August 13, 2018. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can check the detailed notification on the DSSSB’s official website and apply within the stipulated time.

The DSSSB Recruitment 2018 Notification was released on July 5, 2018 and the candidates can check the details such as eligibility criteria, and process for application on the official website of the organisation before applying for the posts at Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB). There are various teaching and non-teaching posts vacant which are going to be filled through this recruitment process.

Steps to check DSSSB Recruitment 2018 Notification Online are given below:

Log in to the official website of DSSSB, dsssbonline.nic.in Search for the recruitment link on the website, if it is not available then type “DSSSB Recruitment 2018” Click on the desired link A different window will appear on the screen of your computer Now check the details and download the document if necessary

Meanwhile, the instruction for downloading e-admit card for the First Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Examination has been published on the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. Those who have applied for the exam earlier can check the steps so that they can download the admit cards on time as soon as it is released before the online examination.

