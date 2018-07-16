DSSSB Recruitment 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued recruitment for aspirants willing to apply for the position of Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Stenographer, Lab Technician, Radiographer, Social Worker under Health and Family Welfare, the government of NCT of Delhi and services department. The candidates wiling to apply for the DSSSB Recruitment 2018 can visit at the official website dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date for the candidates willing to submit the application is August 13, 2018.

Given below are the DSSSB Recruitment 2018 details for the candidates:

Total number of vacancies available: 1,650

Vacancies available according to the designation

Nursing Officer: 684

Pharmacist: 251

Lab Assistant (Group IV): 178

Radiographer: 136

Stenographer Grade III: 113

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife: 89

Grade IV (DASSV Jr. ASSTT.): 79

Lab Technician (Gr. IV): 32

Social Worker: 21

Physiotherapist: 17

Assistant (OT/CSSD): 12

Medical Record Clerk: 11

Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD): 10

Occupational therapist: 4

Speech Therapist: 3

Assistant Dietician: 3

Technical Assistant (Ophthalmology): 2

Dental Hygienist: 2

Lab Technician Gr. III: 2

Assistant Security Officer: 1

Pay Scale for the DSSSB Recruitment 2018:

Nursing Officer: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,600.

Occupational therapist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Physiotherapist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Social Worker: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Speech Therapist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Assistant Dietician: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Assistant Security Officer: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Lab Technician Gr. III: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Lab Technician (Gr. IV): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Pharmacist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Technical Assistant (Ophthalmology): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Dental Hygienist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Radiographer: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Lab Assistant (Group IV): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Stenographer Grade III: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Medical Record Clerk: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,900.

Assistant (OT/CSSD): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,900.

Grade IV (DASSV Jr. ASSTT.): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,900.

