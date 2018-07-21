DSSSB Recruitment 2018: Candidates seeking to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2018 can now log on to the official website and fill up the application form in 4 simple steps. There are 4366 vacancies for the post of primary teachers and the minimum eligibility to apply for Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is Class 12 certificate from a recognised board.

DSSSB Recruitment 2018: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Friday announced the details regarding the recruitment of candidates for the position of primary teachers. In the official notification released by the board, they have said that they will fill up the vacancies for the teacher posts in the coming months. Interested candidates who want to apply for the DSSSB Recruitment 2018 can go through the details given below.

Online applications

The process of applying online for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board 2018 has already begun and candidates seeking to apply for the primary teacher positions can log on to the official DSSSB website.

Last date

The last date for applying online for DSSSB 2018 is July 30 and hence, the candidates are advised to fill up their applications before the deadline day.

Application process

Applying for DSSSB 2018 is simple and it can be done in four easy steps.

Log onto the official website www.dsssbonline.nic.in

Go to registration button on the right top of the website’s home page and select Click for New Registration

After completing the registration process, login with your credentials provided and fill up the registration form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to take the print out of the application form for future use and they should also make sure they carry their respective Aadhaar Cards with them as bringing Aadhaar to the examination hall is mandatory.

Application fee

The DSSSB Recruitment 2018 application fee is Rs 100 for General and OBC category. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH Ex-serviceman category are exempted from the application fee. There is no fee for female candidates as well.

The candidates can pay the fee through debit card, debit card or by net banking.

Eligibility

The candidates seeking to apply for DSSSB Recruitment 2018 must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board or two years diploma or certificate in Elementary Teachers Educations. They must have qualified CTET.

Vacancies

There are a total of 4366 vacancies for the post of primary teachers. There are 1610 vacancies for General category, 1286 vacancies for OBC category, 714 for SC category and 756 for ST category.

