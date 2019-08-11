DSSSB recruitment 2019: The admit card has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for the post of an assistant planner, private secretary, fitter electrical, driver, swimming lifeguard, technical assistant and medical social worker on August 18 through the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in and dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official websites.

DSSSB recruitment 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card to conduct the recruitment examination for the post of an assistant planner, private secretary, fitter electrical, driver, swimming lifeguard, technical assistant and medical social worker on August 18 through the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in and dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Candidates who are interested for the mentioned posts can apply for the posts through the official websites.

DSSSB recruitment exams date, admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be opened

Step 4: Click on the next to the exam you will be appearing for.

Step 5: Click on the generation of e-admit card

Step 6: Admit card will be displayed, download the same and take out a print out of the admit card

According to the rules, it is important to carry the admit card as this is an original identity proof and passport-sized pictures for the verification and authentication tends. In case a candidate fails to bring admit card they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

DSSSB Teacher jobs is a very good opportunity for all those aspirants who want to become a permanent teacher in Delhi schools.

PRT

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and 2-years diploma in elementary education. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

TGT

A bachelor’s degree or equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks from recognised University in the concerned subject.

B.Ed. from a recognized university Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

PGT

Master’s degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks in concerned subjects. Degree / Diploma in Training /Education from a recognized university.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App