DSSSB Recruitment 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started the online application process for 706 Fire Operator vacancies today. Candidates interested can check the notification by logging into - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2019 for Fire Operator is now open. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the online application process for recruitment to Fire Operator vacant posts through its official website. All the interested male candidates are advised to check the DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment Notification 2019 and start filling the application form. The last date for submission of the Fire Operator Online application form 2019 has been scheduled for November 6, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the details such as Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details, Application Procedure before submitting the online application form.

Candidates who wish to apply to the posts must note that the minim educational qualification for being eligible to the posts is Matriculation or Class 10th. Candidates must have cleared 10th examination from a recognised Board under the Central or State government. They must also have a valid driving license for applying to the Fire Operator post. According to the notification, there are 706 vacancies against the post.

DSSSB Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The online application process starts from: October 7, 2019

Closure of the online application process for DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019: November 6, 2019

DSSSB Recruitment 2019 for Fire Operator: Vacancy Details

Post: Fire Operator

Vacancies: 706

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 10th class are eligible. A valid driving license is also necessary to apply for the post.

Also Read: Haryana JBT Result 2019 announced at bseh.org.in. check steps to download

DSSSB Recruitment 2019 for Fire Operator: Age Limit

Candidates who are less than 27 years of age are eligible to apply to the Fire Operator vacant posts. However, age relaxation to the reserved category will be provided as per the government norms.

DSSSB Recruitment 2019 for Fire Operator: Pay Scale

Those who are shortlisted for the posts will get remuneration under the pay scale of Rs. 5200-20200 along with a Grade Pay of Rs. 2000 under Group C category.

Candidates must note that a written test and interview will be conducted by the authority to select the best candidates.

Also Read: DSSSB steno admit card 2019 released download at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App