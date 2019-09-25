DSSSB Recruitment 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or DSSSB has released a notification inviting the online applications for filling of 706 posts of Fire Operator. The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and apply. They can also go through the below-mentioned details and know all the details about the DSSSB Recruitment 2019.

The candidates should not that the only male ones can apply. The online application submission will start from October 7, 2019, and will conclude on November 6, 2019. The DSSSB has not activated the online link where candidates can apply. Reports suggest that it will be activated son. The candidates will be selected through a written exam followed by an interview. All the required details are mentioned below.

DSSSB Recruitment 2019 Important Dates:

Begining of online submission: October 7, 2019

Deadline for online submission: November 6, 2019

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Total number of posts: 706

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Before thinking of applying for the said posts, candidates should check the required eligibility criteria for the recruitment. They must have passed Class 10th examination. They must also possess a valid driving license. The candidates will be not more than 27 years of age. Though there will be a relaxation for reserved categories as per the government norms.

DSSSB Fire Operator Recruitment 2019 Salary

Once selected, the new entrants will be given a salary between Rs 52,00-Rs 20,200 plus Grade Pay of Rs 2,000- Group C.

Meanwhile, once applied candidates need to take a printout of the finally submitted application for future reference.

