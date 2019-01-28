DSSSB recruitment 2019: The online application begins on January 30 and March 1 is the last date to submit the application. Only online applications will be accepted. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can apply through the official website at http://dsssbonline.nic.in.

DSSSB recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB), Karkardooma for the recruitment of Assistant and Junior Engineer posts under various departments of Govt of National Capital Territory of Delhi. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can apply through the official website at http://dsssbonline.nic.in. The online application begins on January 30 and March 1 is the last date to submit the application. Only online applications will be accepted.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for more details on recruitment. There are total 264 vacancies in various departments of Delhi government and vacancy details are also mentioned in the article below.

Unreserved category applicants have to pay Rs 100 as application fee while application fee will be exempted for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST, PWD and Ex-servicemen candidates. Candidates can pay application fees online through SBI e-Pay mode.

Vacancy details: Post – Qualification – Age Limit – Vacancy

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Degree (Electrical Engg) with revelant experience – 32 years – 7 Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Degree (Civil Engg) with relevant experience – 30 years – 13 Junior Engineer (Civil) (MCD) – Diploma/ Degree (Civil Engg) with relevant experience – 27 years – 103 Junior Engineer (Electrical) (MCD) – Diploma/ Degree (Electric Engg) with relevant experience – 27 years – 20 Junior Engineer (Civil) (NDMC) – Diploma (Civil Engg) with relevant experience – 18-30 years – 33 Junior Engineer (Civil) (DUSIB) – Diploma/ Degree (Civil Engg) with relevant experience – 18-27 years – 61 Junior Engineer (Electrical) (DUSIB) – Diploma/ Degree (Electrical/Mechanical Engg) with relevant experience – 18-27 years – 27

