DSSSB Recruitment 2019: Online applications for 982 PRT, Assistant Teacher, JE posts is now available on the official website dsssbonline.nic. Candidates can check the details of the recruitment process before filling the online application form.

DSSSB Recruitment 2019: The online application process for 982 vacant posts of PRT, Assistant Teacher, JE is now open through the official website – dsssbonline.nic. Candidates who are interested to apply must submit their applications through the official website before the closure of the application process. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the applications on October 15, 2019. The application link was activated on September 16, 2019.

DSSSB has notified vacancies for Primary Teachers and Nursery Teachers (Assistant Teachers), Junior Engineer (Civil) posts for which this recruitment drive is being conducted. To register, candidates will have to fill in details such as date of Birth, Roll Number and passing year of their Matriculation examination.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application process start date – September 16, 2019

The last date for submission of the online application form is – October 15, 2019

DSSSB Assistant Teacher and Engineer Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 982

Assistant Teacher (Primary) – 637

Junior Engineer – 204

Assistant Teacher (Nursery) – 141

