DSSSB Recruitment 2019: The online application process for 982 vacant posts of PRT, Assistant Teacher, JE is now open through the official website – dsssbonline.nic. Candidates who are interested to apply must submit their applications through the official website before the closure of the application process. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the applications on October 15, 2019. The application link was activated on September 16, 2019.
DSSSB has notified vacancies for Primary Teachers and Nursery Teachers (Assistant Teachers), Junior Engineer (Civil) posts for which this recruitment drive is being conducted. To register, candidates will have to fill in details such as date of Birth, Roll Number and passing year of their Matriculation examination.
DSSSB Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
- Online Application process start date – September 16, 2019
- The last date for submission of the online application form is – October 15, 2019
DSSSB Assistant Teacher and Engineer Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 982
Assistant Teacher (Primary) – 637
Junior Engineer – 204
Assistant Teacher (Nursery) – 141