The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for PRT, the online computer based tests on the official website dsssbonline.nic.in. The candidates can download the admit card on the activated link. The exam is scheduled to begin on September 22 and end on 29 2018.

Following are the steps to download your admit card.



1. You can click on this direct link. https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57451/login.html

2. Enter your application number and date of birth.

3. Click on the login

4. Download your admit card

3. Take out a print out copy of the admit card for the future purposes.

The online re-registration for 4,336 primary teachers was conducted in the month of July 2018. The notification for the recruitment was released in the year 2017.



The applicants who have applied for the recruitment through advertisements 134/17, 133/17, 124/17, 125/17, 136/17, 139/17, 142/17, 143/17, 135/17, 60/14, 91/17 can download the admit cards from the official website of DSSSB.

Not just that, the DSSSB has also released the draft answer keys for the CBT which were held in the month September, earlier. The candidates can go to the official website to check the drafted answer keys till September 21.

On the 50th Independence day, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board was instituted by the ruling government. The board has been incorporated with the aim of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews.

