DSSSB steno admit card 2019 released download at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB steno admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the examination of stenographer grade III and junior clerk. Check steps to download the result.

DSSSB steno admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the examination of stenographer grade III and junior clerk. The admit was released on the official website of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB), dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Concerned candidates can visit the website to download their admit card.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB) is going to conduct the computer-based examination on October 11 and 12 and admit cards are released for the same examination. Candidates must make sure to keep the application number ready to get access to the admit card as the candidate has to fill the application form number and date of birth correctly to get the admit card.

Direct link to the candidate log in window

Direct link of the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB), dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB steno admit card 2019: Steps to download

To download the admit card candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board(DSSSB), dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: A link will appear on the screen, DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM 10TH, 11TH OCT 2019 FOR THE POST OF STENOGRAPHER GR III (21/18) AND JR. CLERK (19/15), click on the link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where the candidate login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details that are application number and date of birth

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates can check all the details mentioned in the admit card and if any detail s wrong then immediately contact the authority.

Step 7: Download the admit card for further reference

Step 8: Take a printout of the admit card

NOTE: Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card so the candidates are advised to take the print out of the admit card as soon as possible.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App