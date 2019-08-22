DSSSB Technical Assistant, Assistant Security Officer hall ticket released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. Candidates can follow the given simple steps to check and download the hall ticket for the same

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has declared the hall ticket for Technical Assistant, Assistant Security Officer on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for the post for the Technical Assistant, Assistant Security Officer can check and download the admit card from the official website of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will conduct the online examination from September 3, 2019, to September 6, 2019. Wherein the online application process for the recruitment of these posts was started on July 13, 2019, and concluded on August 13, 2019. In order to download the hall ticket its is mandatory for the candidates to enter their application number and date of birth

Steps to download DSSSB Technical Assistant, Assistant Security Officer hall ticket

Step 1: Login the official website of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says ‘Download Admit Card for Tech Assistant, Assistant Security Officer’

Step 3: candidates would then redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter Application Number and Date of Birth to download the hall ticket

Step 5: Click on the Login button to proceed

Step 6: DSSSB Technical Assistant, Assistant Security Officer hall ticket will display on the screen

Step 7: Verify and download the admit card for further reference

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to download the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof on the day of examination as no one will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Also, they should verify all the details mentioned on the admit card and if any correction is needed then they must contact the examination authority.

