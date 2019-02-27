DSSSC 2019 Wader PET/Skill Admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued the admit cards for Wader PET/Skill Test on its official website - dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates can click on the direct link to download the admit cards.

DSSSC 2019 Wader PET/Skill Admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has published the Warder recruitment Exam Admit Cards on its official website – dsssbonline.nic.in. According to the reports in a leading daily, the call letter/ admit cards of First-tier PET/ Skill Test exam 2019 are now available for download on the official website. Moreover, this recruitment drive is being conducted by the Board to recruit candidates to the post of Warder under the state government.

How to download the DSSSC 2019 Wader PET/Skill Admit card 2019?

1. Log into the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) – dsssbonline.nic.in

2. On the homepage, search for the DSSSB Warder Admit Card 2019 link and click on it

3. On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Enter the details and submit online

5. The DSSSB Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the DSSSB Warder Skill Test Admit Card 2019

