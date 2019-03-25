DST Bihar recruitment 2019: Applicants are been invited to apply for the posts of Lecturer and Assistant Professor for the Government Polytechnic Colleges under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Bihar. Around 1,650 vacancy is to be filled by eligible candidates. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the official website-aapda.bih.nic.in, on or before March 31, 2019.

DST Bihar recruitment 2019: ) The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Bihar has invited applicants to apply for the posts of Lecturer and Assistant Professor. There are a total of 1650 vacancies of Lecturer and Assistant Professor for the Government Polytechnic Colleges. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website-aapda.bih.nic.in and need to pay the application fees through online mode only. Candidates are hereby informed that no applications would be submitted after March 31, 2019.

Important Date:

• March 31, 2019: Last Date of Application

Vacancy details:

• Lecturer (Government Polytechnic College)-691 Posts

• Asst. Professor (Engineering College)-985 Posts

Educational qualification:

• Lecturer – PG degree with first class in a related subject and UGC NET qualified or candidates have qualified BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech with first class and GATE Exam.

• Asst. Professor – Candidates should have qualified BE/ B.Tech/ ME/ M.Tech with first Class and GATE Exam.

How to apply:

• Click on the official website-aapda.bih.nic.in.

• Candidates have to register themselves, before filling the e-form.

• Use user id and Password to login.

• Only one application should be filled by one applicant.

• Fill up the application form and click on submit button to save your application as Draft.

• Verify your entries before submitting finally, as no corrections can be made after final submission.

• Application ID will be generated after final submission.

• Print a copy of the finally submitted application form.

• Submit scanned photo and signature.

• Photo and signature size:

• Photo size should be less than 50 kb. (Preferred dimension : 200 x 230 px).

• Signature size should be less than 20 kb. (Preferred dimension : 140 x 60 px).

About Department of Science and Technology (DST) :

Industry and Technical Education Department was under control of the Department of Industry. In the year 1973, it was separated and established as a liberated department as Department of Science and Technology. Then again, in the year 2007, the Department of Information Technology was declared as an independent Department from the Department of Science and Technology. It supports various researchers in India to attend conferences abroad and to do experimental works.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More