Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka has announced the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2019. Students can now check the result on the official website bteresults.net.

Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka has declared the DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2019. Students who appeared in the examination can now check their result on the official website bteresults.net. DTE Karnataka exam was conducted in the month of April/May. Candidates can check their result on third party websites like schools9.com, btekarlinx.net, dte.kar.nic.in.DTE Karnataka result was published today, June 21, around 3 pm. Karnataka DTE Diploma results for November exams were declared in the month of January, this year. Candidates will have to submit information from the admit card to check the result.

List of websites to check DTE Karnataka result 2019:

1. bteresults.net

2. dte.kar.nic.in

3. btenet.in

4.btestore.net

5. btelinx.in

6. schools9.com

7. btekarlinx.net

Steps to download the BTE Karnataka result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka Diploma result, bteresults.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the April-May results link

Step 3: Enter required details like registration number, date of birth, etc and submit

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

However, the official website of DTE Karnataka is not working currently. But, officials of DTE Karnataka advised students to stay calm and go for alternative websites.

