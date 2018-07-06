DTE Karnataka Diploma Results April May 2018 results were announced on Thursday (July 5) after 3 pm on the official website dte.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check their result by logging in btelinx.in and btestore.net. After the results were declared, the official website remained unresponsive, however, candidates can refresh the page and check the result later.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Results April May 2018 were announced on Thursday (July 5) at the official Directorate of Technical Education website dte.kar.nic.in. All those who attempted the exam can log in to the official website and check the result. Candidates can also check the result on btelinx.in and btestore.net. The result for the DTE Karnataka Diploma was to be announced at around 3 pm, according to the to notification on the official websites dte.kar.nic.in. But the results were not declared around the time which was mentioned in the notification.

However, candidates can now check the results on the official websites mentioned. After the results were declared, the official site remained unresponsive, which could take place due to more traffic on the website’s server.

The DTE Karnataka Diploma Results were announced by the Board of Technical Examinations, Department of Technical Examinations Karnataka on bteresults.net, btelinx.in. The examination was successfully conducted in the April/May 2018.

