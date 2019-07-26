DTE Karnataka Results 2019: Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka has released the revaluation results for April/ May 2019 examinations on its official website.

Candidates who had applied for revaluation of their marks may check the results by visiting the website, btelinx.in. Also, candidates can also login n wptmangalore.org for DTE Karnataka Revaluation Result 2019.DTE Karnataka April- May Diploma results were declared on June 21, 2019, after which applications were sought from students for re-evaluation.

Steps to check Karnataka DTE Revaluation April-May Exam Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Department,wptmangalore.org.

Step 2: on the homepage of the website, click on the Revaluation List

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill their registration number and click on Get Reval List.

Step 4: Karnataka DTE Revaluation Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

