DTE Karnataka Results 2019: Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Karnataka has released the revaluation results for April/ May 2019 examinations on its official website.

Candidates who had applied for revaluation of their marks may check the results by visiting the website, btelinx.in. Also, candidates can also login n wptmangalore.org for DTE Karnataka Revaluation Result 2019.DTE Karnataka April- May Diploma results were declared on June 21, 2019, after which applications were sought from students for re-evaluation.

Steps to check Karnataka DTE Revaluation April-May Exam Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Department,wptmangalore.org.

Step 2: on the homepage of the website, click on the Revaluation List

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill their registration number and click on Get Reval List.

Step 4: Karnataka DTE Revaluation Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) or the BTE industry is an institution to provide technical education and professional human resources. DTE Karnataka manages 82 government, 44 assisted and 170 private polytechnics, 11 government engineering colleges and 6 junior technical schools. DTE conducts examinations in the month of April / May and then organizes in November / December.

DTE Karnataka Results 2019: List of websites

dte.kar.nic.in

wptmangalore.org

btelinx.in

