Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education has released the admit cards for common entrance test (CET) for the master of business administration (MBA). Aspirants can download the admit cards at the official website of DTE Maharashtra at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The examination for the CET MBA will be held on March 10 and 11. The Directorate of Technical Education will declare the exam result nearly a week after the exam on March 19. Check how to download the admit card for MH-CET for MBA and MMS courses 2018.

The Directorate of Technical Education will declare the exam result nearly a week after the exam on March 19. For the very first time in the history of the exam, nearly 1.06 lakh students have applied for the Maharashtra common entrance test (MH-CET) for the master of business administration (MBA) and master of management studies (MMS) courses. The applied students will contest will each other to get one seat out of total 34, 863 seats in 329 institutes across the state. In comparison to this year, last year, 94, 300 students had applied for the test. Directorate of Technical Education has been set up in Maharashtra with the objective to enhance the quality of Technical Education Institutions, programmes and systems towards achieving international standards. Develop Technical manpower to meet the needs of the industry and growth of the economy.

How to download the admit card for MH-CET for MBA and MMS courses:

Log on to the official website

Click on the link for MAH MBA CET admit card

Fill the required space

Click on the submit

Admit cards will be displayed

Download the admit card

