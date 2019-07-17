DTE Maharashtra allotment list 2019: Department of Technical Education, DTE soon would be releasing the HSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment Result on its official site. the Department can release the result anytime by today at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. Candidates those who have appeared in the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website for regular updates.

DTE Maharashtra allotment list 2019: Department of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra will be releasing the DTE Maharashtra HSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment result today, July 17, 2019. The allotment results would be released on the official website of DTE Maharashtra, posthscdiploma2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates those who have applied for the admission are advised to keep an eye ob the official website for regular updates.

Candidates must note that the final results have been not declared yet. The admission would be based on the allotment list which is scheduled to held from July 19, 2019, to July 21, 2019. Candidates are advised to carry duly stamped certificates along with original documents to the ARCs and then to the allotted institutes. Students who have been allotted seats as per their first preference would not be able to appear for CAP Round 2 allotment.

DTE Maharashtra allotment list 2019: Step to check HSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra – poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads “DTE Maharashtra Round 1 provisional allotment list 2019”

Step 3: Candidates will direct to a new page of DTE Maharashtra website

Step 4: Login with your DTE Maharashtra entering roll number and date of birth

Step 5: DTE Maharashtra Round 1 provisional allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print out of the same

Common Admission Process or CAP test are being conducted fir for admissions to full-time technical diploma courses in Engineering/ Technology & First Year of Diploma in Pharmacy and Hotel Management and Catering Technology in various Institutions from Maharashtra State by DTE Maharashtra.

