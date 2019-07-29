DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Allotment Results 2019: Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra will soon release the CAP Round 2 provisional allotment results for the post-HSC Diploma course on its official website, posthscdiploma2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Allotment Results 2019: Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra soon would be releasing the CAP Round 2 provisional allotment results for the post-HSC Diploma results. As per the official schedule, the department is set to release the allotment result today on its official website.

However, the time for the release of provisional allotment is not notified, but it’s expected to be released around 3 pm on the official website posthscdiploma2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.Candidates those who have appeared CAP Round 2 can check the official website for latest updates.

Steps to check DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Allotment Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra, posthscdiploma2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link activated to view the result.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your result would be displayed on the screen

Step 5: check and download result for future reference.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 2 are required to report to the allotted institutes between July 30 and August 1, 2019. Candidates must note that those who have been allotted the seats as per their first choices would automatically be frozen and hence they would not be allowed to change the institutes.

