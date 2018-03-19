Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra has declared the result for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2018. The examination was held on 10-11 March 2018. The aspirants who had appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website of DTE Maharashtra at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Total 106448 candidates had registered for the exam, but 98606 aspirants had appeared for the examination.

Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has declared the result for MAH-MBA/MMS-Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018. The aspirants who had appeared in these entrance examinations can check their result on the official website of the DTE Maharashtra at dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The Directorate had started the registration for the examination in January-February 2018 and entrance took place on 10-11 March 2018. Total 106448 candidates had registered for the exam, but 98606 aspirants had appeared for the examination, which made it to 92.6% attendance. The highest percentage for the examination is 82.5%.

The aspirants can easily check their results on the official website of DTE Maharashtra by downloading a result file which constitutes the roll numbers of selected candidates. Due to the heavy traffic, you might not be able to check the result sometime, so the aspirants are advised to check the results later. The examination was conducted in online mode in multiple phases. As per the rules and regulations of MBA CET 2018, there were no negative marks for every wrong answer attempted and the paper consist of 200 questions and the total duration of the exam was 2 and half hours.

Directorate of Technical Education has been set up in Maharashtra with the objective to enhance the quality of Technical Education Institutions, programmes and systems towards achieving international standards. Develop Technical manpower to meet the needs of the industry and growth of the economy.

Know how to check the MBA CET result 2018 released by DTE Maharashtra:

Firstly, visit the official website of the DTE Maharashtra at http://dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Now, you will be redirected to DTE Maharashtra MBA results

Click on the results link mentioned on the website – Click here for MBA 2018 results published on 19 March 2018

On next page open – a pdf file – check your results; you may search your results using your registration number or roll number or name

