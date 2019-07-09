DTE Maharashtra HSC diploma final merit list 2019: The DTE Maharashtra HSC Diploma Final Merit List 2019 has been released by the Department of Technical Education, DTE on its official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

DTE Maharashtra HSC diploma final merit list 2019 released @ dtemaharashtra.gov.in: Department of Technical Education, DTE Maharashtra has released the DTE Maharashtra HSC Diploma Final Merit List 2019 in the online mode only and the candidates will be able to check it from the website only. Many candidates have been waiting for the result since long and finally, the result has been declared on the official website of DTE Maharashtra, i.e. dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to provide original documents at the time of verification and confirmation of application form at ARC. If the candidates fail to submit the original documents then their application form would be rejected. Also, they will not be eligible for the merit list for further CAP and non-CAP process.

Steps to check HSC Diploma Final Merit List 2019

The candidates need to follow these simple steps to get the final merit list.

Step 1: Firstly. the candidates need to visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra i.e. dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, Post HSC Diploma Admission 2019-20

Step 3: On clicking the link, the candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: The candidates then need to click on the link of the merit list.

Step 6: Enter the login credentials.

Step 7: The merit list will be displayed on the computer screen.

