DTE Maharashtra HSC Diploma Final Merit List 2019: Department of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will Today propose the merit list for the candidates who had appeared HSC Diploma exams. Candidates can check the result @dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the final merit list would be generated by July 8, 2019, for Maharastra State/ All India/ J&K migrant candidates. Candidates can check the final merit list on dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Along with that CAP round for 1st-year HSC diploma course in pharmacy, hotel management, catering technology, and surface coating technology for the academic year, 2019-20 will be provided below.

However, on July 4, 2019, DTE Maharastra has already released the merit list of HSC Diploma, the candidate who was not apprised can check the result on posthscdiploma2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Meanwhile, Candidates who would make it to the merit list, will have to go through the verification process and with that, he/she has to provide original documents along with self-attested copy and lastly, an ARC confirmed application form. Note that candidates who would fail to do so will lead to the rejection of application and will not be eligible for both CAP and non- CAP process.

Follow the steps to check the result:

Step 1: Click on the link to directly visit the home page @dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, scroll down a bit and click on the link generated under Notifications.

Step 3: A new dialogue box will appear.

Step 4: Fill all the credentials such as date of birth, roll number, etc.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Candidates can download the result or can take a hardcopy of it for further reference.

