The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra MCA admissions 2018 final merit will be announced tomorrow (July 17). A total of 11910 people had appeared for the test while 12,318 candidates had applied for it. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra had declared the result of MCA CET 2018 on April 3.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra MCA admissions 2018 final merit list is expected to be released tomorrow (July 17). The final merit list for DTE Maharashtra MCA admissions 2018 will be released on Tuesday (July 17). The merit list of Maharashtra state/All India/J&K migrant candidates for admissions 2018 will be out tomorrow. Once the list is released, the candidates can apply for admission into first year/direct second year in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in the government. The candidates can also apply for courses in university managed institutes and unaided private professional educational institutes in Maharashtra.

According to reports, the list will be displayed at the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The exam was attended by 12,318 candidates, while out of these, a total of 11910 people had appeared for the test. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra had declared the result of MCA CET 2018 on April 3.

How to check Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra MCA admissions 2018 final merit list

Log on to official dtemaharashtra.gov.in website

Look for a pop up and flashing merit list notification

Click on the notification, one the list is opened, if required put your credentials otherwise search for your name.

Below are some important dates for CAP

July 18 to 20: Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-I

July 21: Display of provisional allotment of CAP round-I

July 25: Display of provisional vacant seats for CAP round-II

July 29: Display of provisional allotment of CAP round-II

August 2: Display of provisional vacant seats for CAP round-III

August 6: Display of provisional allotment of CAP round-III

