DTU Recruitment 2019: Delhi Technological University (DTU) has released the notification for the faculty posts. Eligible and ‌interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of DTU, ie. dtu.ac.in. The application process begins from July 6, 2019, and will last till August 11, 2019. Candidates are advised to apply before the deadline to avoid the last minute rush.

The selection of the candidates will be based upon the screening tests. The screening test for the post of Assistant Professor will be based on prescribed syllabus available on University website.

A total of 167 posts has been released for the Assistant professor.

Software Engineering- 07 posts

Computer Engineering- 32 posts

Information Technology- 15 posts

Management (DSM)- 04 posts

Economics (USME)- 19 posts

Mathematics & Computing- 05 posts

Applied Physics- 08 posts

Engineering Physics- 11 posts

Bio-Technology- 08 posts

Electronics & Communication

Engineering- 26 posts

Electrical Engineering- 29 posts

The eligible candidates are advised to download Admit Cards from the University website for appearing who are appearing in the screening test.

DTU Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for DTU Faculty Posts

For the Disciplines Of Computer Engineering, Software Engineering And Information Technology the candidates should have the degree of B.E./B.Tech and M.E./ M.Tech in relevant branch with 1st class or equivalent either in B.E./B.Tech or M.E./ M.Tech from a recognized University ‘OR’ 1 st class MCA and 1st class in M.Tech in relevant branch from a recognized University

Discipline Of Management (Dsm & Usme) the candidates should have first class Master’s degree in Business Management / Administration / in a relevant management related discipline or first class in Two years full-time PGDM declared equivalent by AIU/Accredited by the AICTE/UGC.

