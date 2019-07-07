DU 2019 ECA Primary results: The Delhi University has announced the ECA Preliminary results 2019, candidates can check the result on the Delhi University official website @ du.ac.in.

DU 2019 ECA Primary results: The Delhi University (DU) has recently announced the ECA 2019 Preliminary result. Candidates can check the result on the official website of Delhi University or can directly click the link to visit the home page du.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared and successfully cleared the exam of ECA Preliminary Trial Rounds will have to appear for the final trials which will be held from July 9, 2019. In the Final trial, candidates have to go through the certificate verification process. During the process, candidates must carry original copy of their certificates pertaining to the subcategory that they are shortlisted, along with self-attested copy as per the notification released by the Delhi University.

Candidates must know that they can check the result through online mode only and after filling up all the credentials like roll number, date of birth they can view the result.

Follow the steps to check DU ECA Preliminary Trial Results 2019

Step 1: Click on the official website of Delhi University @du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the Home page, click on the link ECA Preliminary Round Result.

Step 3: A link will appear named ECA.

Step 4: The result will be in the PDF format.

Step 5: Check the roll number or name on the list.

Step 6: Candidates can Download the PDF or take a hard copy of it for further references.

DU ECA Final Trials Round 2019- Documents Needed

Candidates must carry the following documents with them for the verification process

1) Certificates related to the sport selected for

2) Admit card class 12

3) DU application form

4) Photo identification ID proof recognized by the Government of India

5) Class 10 mark sheet

6) Class 12 mark sheet

7) Preliminary round result

8) Reservation proof, if any

