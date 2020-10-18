Delhi University’s 2nd cut-off list has been released by the University authorities today. A number of DU colleges including Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Hansraj are offering admissions in Commerce and Economics programmes. Lady Shri Ram College for Women is also inviting students in almost all the programmes. However, there’s a marginal difference in the cut-offs of 1st and 2nd cut off lists.

Previously, when the 1st cut off list of Delhi University was released, the cut-off was set at 99-100 per cent for the most popular colleges including Hindu College and LSR College. It was released on October 10, 2020. As per the 2nd list, the cut-off for the top colleges and popular courses was 99.5 % or above that.

Both 1st and 2nd DU cut off lists are available at Delhi University’s official website du.ac.in and they are available on the websites of the respective colleges as well.

Many colleges that fall under Delhi University did not even release the 2nd list. There are about 70,000 seats available in DU, about 35,000 seats have already been filled in the first cut-off list itself. At least 5 more cut-off lists will be released to fill the remaining seats. According to the rules, special lists can also be released if in case some seats remain vacant.

Top pics in courses this year were Psychology, Political Science and Economics.

