DU 3rd cut-off 2019: The Delhi University (DU) has released the third cut off list on their official website, candidates can check the list @du.ac.in.

DU 3rd cut-off 2019: The Delhi University (DU) on July 8, 2019, has released the third cut-off for various undergraduate courses. Candidates can check the DU 3rd cut-off 2019 on the Delhi University official website du.ac.in. The DU 3rd cut-off list contains minimum marks needed for admission to respective courses. Candidates must know that only through online mode they can check the result @du.ac.in.

Colleges such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Gargi College, Satyawati College, Maharaja Agrasen College, SRCC college, Vivekananda College has released the 3rd cut off list, candidates can visit the sites to check the 3rd cut off list.

In a statement released by the principals of DU affiliated colleges states that less than 20,000 seats left to be filled in Delhi University. As per the DU admission data released by the university, a total number of 43,854 candidates took admissions in DU whereas, 778 withdrew in the beginning of 2019 DU admissions.

Speaking to media Kamala Nehru College (KNC) principal, Kalpana Bhakuni said that, courses like BA honours in English, BA Honours in Journalism, BA honours in Hindi, BA Honours in English were likely to have third cut-offs. According to the reports, 60 per cent of seats have been filled in 1st and 2nd cut off lists.

Follow the steps to check the 3rd cut-off of Delhi University:

Step 1: Click the link to visit the official website @du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the generated link 3rd cut off 2019, under the alerts & notifications.

Step 3: Check the marks, the list will be in PDF format.

Step 4: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

