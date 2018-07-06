DU 4th Cut Off 2018: The Delhi University will be releasing the fourth cut-off list for admissions to various courses on the official website today. However Hindu, Gargi, SSRC, and KMC has released individual fourth cut off list 2018. Students can check details on the website of DU or visit the respective colleges and apply for the desired courses.

According to reports, more than 12000 seats are still vacant to be filled up by students. The details of the cut-offs and colleges have been published on DU’s official website. However, in case the students and parents are unable to log into the official website or the site is not working properly due to heavy traffic, they can directly visit the preferred colleges and check the required details.

Many top colleges under the varsity have already closed down the admission process for various courses. SSRC college under the varsity has vacant seats for admissions into the BA Economics (H) course for OBC category students and the corresponding cut off is 96% while in B.Com seats remain vacant only for SC category students and the cut off is 90.50%.

