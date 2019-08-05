DU 7th cut-off: Delhi University will soon release the DU 7th cut-off list for undergraduate courses. Candidates can check the DU 7th cut-off list on the official website of Delhi University or click on the link @du.ac.in to visit directly.

DU 7th cut-off: The University of Delhi (DU) likely to release the seventh cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses today. Candidates had appeared in the undergraduate course must keep an eye on the latest updates published by the DU university or click on the link @du.ac.in to visit directly. The window will be open on August 8.

Till now, a total of six cut-off lists for the admissions under regular mode had been released. Whereas spot admissions are commenced to take place for BTech, BA (H) humanities and social sciences, and integrated programme in journalism on August 7 (Wednesday).

DU 7th cut-off 2019: Documents needed

1) Date of birth proof

2) Class 10 mark sheet

3) Class 12 mark sheet/ pass certificate

4) Reservation certificates

5) Application form print out

6) Three passport-sized pictures

7) Address proof

Also Read: Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: 1539 Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Copyist, other posts lying vacant, apply online @ hc.ts.nic

Follow the steps to check the DU 7th cut-off list

Step 1: Click on the link @du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Alerts & Notification

Step 3: Click on the generated link in blue

Step 4: A new webpage will appear

Step 5: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future references.

The University of Delhi, informally known as Delhi University (DU) was established in 1922 under the act of Central Legislative Assembly. Currently, the university consists of 16 faculties and 86 departments distributed across its North and South campuses. Delhi University is also the member of Association of Indian Universities and Association of Commonwealth Universities.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App