DU 8th cut-off list 2019 date: The University of Delhi is all set to release the 8th cut off list tomorrow on du.ac.in. Students who are willing to take admissions under the varsity are advised to download the list by following the instructions given below.

DU 8th cut-off list 2019 date: The University of Delhi is all set to release the 8th cut off list on the official website du.ac.in tomorrow, August 13, 2019. All the students who are willing to take admissions at various colleges under the varsity need to download the cut off list from the official website. The instructions to download the DU 8th Cut off list 2019 for Delhi University Admissions has have been mentioned below.

How to check or download the DU 8th cut-off list 2019?

Students need to go to the official website of Delhi University – du.ac.in

On the homepage, search for the link to ‘8th cut-off 2019’

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed

Here, the colleges with their respective cut off marks will be shown

Check the list and look for seats that you are eligible for

Download the pdf page and take print out of the same for reference if necessary

Moreover, according to the latest reports, the an official of the University had also announced that a special admission drive will be conducted for students belonging to various reserved categories on July 25, 2019. The official said that during the drive, all those who were left-out, including students who couldn’t pay fees or who missed their chances to take admissions will be considered.

Meanwhile, the previous cut off i.e. the seventh cut-off list was released by the University on August 5 for admissions into courses like B Com (Hons) and B Com. According to the 7th cut off list the highest cut off 97.25 percent was offered by Hans Raj College for admission to B.Com (Hons) while Hindu College and Gargi College offered courses at a cut-off of 97.50 percent and and 95.25 percent respectively.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App