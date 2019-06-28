Delhi University first cut-off list out: Delhi University has released its first cut-off list admission to undergraduate (UG) courses. The students who have been planning to pursue higher education in science streams, here are the top 5 colleges, their cut-off and courses offered in them.

Delhi University first cut-off list out: Delhi University (DU) has announced the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses on late Thursday evening, June 27, 2019. The students can check the cut-offs on the official website of the university, @ du.ac.in. Several prominent colleges including, SRCC, Miranda house, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Jesus and Mary College, Gargi College, PGDAV, Satyawati College, Mata Sundari College for Women, and Shivaji College, have released their first cut-off lists.

Talking about the highest cut-off for science courses, the Hindu College is on the top with 98.3 per cent for physics honors and 97.75 for statistics honors and mathematics. The students who have been looking forward to taking admissions to UG science courses, here are some of the most sought-after colleges that come under DU. Below is the list of top 5 Science Colleges in Delhi University, and their cut-off for several courses in the first list.

Miranda House

B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry 96.67%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics 96.75%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics 97%

Hindu College

B.Sc. in Chemistry 97.33%

B.Sc. in Mathematics 97.75%

B.Sc. in Physics 98.33%

B.Sc. in Botany 96%

B.Sc. in Statistics 97.75%

B.Sc. Zoology 97.33%

B.Sc. in Physical Sciences 96.33%

Hansraj College

B.Sc. (Honors) in Computer Science 97%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry 96.33%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics 96.50%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics 97.33%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Electronics 96%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Anthropology 93%

Ramjas College

B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry 96%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics 97%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics 97%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Statistics 96.50%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Botany 95%

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College

B.Sc. in Computer Science 96%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics 97%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Chemistry 96%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Botany 92%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Physics 97%

B.Sc. (Honors) in Electronics 92%

