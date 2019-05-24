DU Recruitment 2019: The University of Delhi has invited candidates to apply for the post of Field Investigator in the Department of Anthropology for a research project before June 7, this year. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to submit the application offline.

The official statement released by Delhi University reads, application on plain paper is invited from eligible candidates for the following positions in a research project ‘Longitudinal assessment of metabolomic changes during pregnancy on foetal growth.’ These positions are purely on a temporary basis for one year which may be extended up to one more year depending upon the performance of the candidate in the project (which will be evaluated in every 3 months) and available funds.

Important Dates for University of Delhi Recruitment 2019 to note:

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: June 7, 2019

Vacancy Details of University of Delhi Recruitment 2019: Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Field Investigator – 02 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for University of Delhi Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

Field Investigator – B.Sc. MLT or MSc. MLT or BHMS or BAMS or MSc in any branch of Life Sciences or MSc Anthropology or MSc Biochemistry or Biomedical or MSc Zoology or Master in Public Health or MSc Epidemiology or Clinical Epidem or MSc Biomedical Science.

Selection Procedure for University of Delhi Recruitment 2019:

Each and every candidate will be selected on the basis of your performance in the interview being organised by the selection body.

