The Delhi University Admission 2018 registration process is all set to start from May 15 this year. Candidates can take part in the 'Open Days' sessions to learn about the admission process which will be conducted at the conference centre of the varsity from May 21 to May 29.

The Delhi University is going to start the registrations for admissions into various undergraduate courses in the academic session 2018-19 from May 15 this year, as per latest reports. The Delhi University admissions is a big event in the country as many students from different places across the country tries their luck in various colleges to get a seat under the prestigious university in India. The Delhi University will be conducting the admissions on the basis of merit as well as written examination. The Delhi university registration process will be opened online.

According to reports, the varsity has released a statement that read, “All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and quota.” The Delhi University has also announced that it would conduct an ‘Open Days’session to give some insights about the admission process and an interact with the students. As per schedule, the meetings will be held from May 21 to May 29, 2018 excluding on Sunday at the conference centre of the university. There will be two out of which the first session will be held from 10AM to 11:30AM and the second session from 12:00PM to 1:30PM.

Moreover, the university will be announcing the cut-off marks for admissions to the UG courses available in colleges affiliated with the university. Last year, the varsity conducted the entrance test nine undergraduate programmes such as for Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), BA (Hons) in Business Economics, Multimedia and Mass Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences and Music. It has been learned that the university has introduced five-year integrated journalism course on their official website and students interested in taking the course can apply this year.

Students who cleared the Class 12 Examination 2018 can apply register themselves for admission to Delhi University at http://www.du.ac.in/du/.

These are the top 10 colleges under Delhi University as per MHRD rankings 2018 you can apply to:

Miranda House

St. Stephen’s College

Hindu College

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Lady Irwin College

Gargi College

Kirori Mal College

Hans Raj College

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

Sri Venkateswara College

