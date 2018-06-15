Delhi University has released the admit cards for the entrance examination of UG programmes on its official website. candidates can now check their admission dashboard and download the admit cards before the commencement of the examination.

Class 12 passed candidates who have applied for the Delhi University’s UG or undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2018-19 onwards under entrance-based test can now download their admit cards from the official website of the varsity. According to the notification released on the DU’s website, the Admit cards are going to be available from 7:00AM on June 15, 2018.

Candidates have been advised to check their mail and admission dashboard for confirming the same. Reports say that more than three lakh students have applied for the undergraduate through the entrance-based examination to be held at various centres across the country.

About 55,000 seats will be filled by candidates through merit or by their performance in the entrance examination. The first cut off-list based on merit is all set to be released on June 19 while the cut-offs for entrance based admissions will be declared after the announcement of the results.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Police Recruitment 2018: Apply for 2113 Civil Police Constable posts @ ksp.gov.in, last date June 30, 2018

Moreover, the entrance exams for B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education & Sports Sciences will be conducted on June 18, as per schedule of the varsity, while B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication (Only for female students) entrance will be conducted on June 20, 2018.

B.A. (Honours) Humanities & Social Sciences (Cluster Innovation Centre) and B.Tech. (IT & Mathematical Innovations) (Cluster Innovation Centre) entrance exams will be conducted on June 21 and JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics (Shift-I) exam will be conducted on June 22 in two different shifts, as per reports in a leading daily.

Applicants should note that they have to carry their admit card to the examination hall on the day of the entrance test along with photo identity for verification. The following documents can be produced before the invigilator for verification, Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN card, Voter’s identity card, Passport or College identity card, a copy of which has been uploaded with the application form.

ALSO READ: TS PGLCET 2018 results released @ pgecet.tsche.ac.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More