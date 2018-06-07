The registration process of Delhi University that started on May 15, 2018 into the undergraduate courses for the academic session 2018-19 will be closed today. Students who have not yet completed their registration process are advised to go to the official website and complete the same before it gets closed.

DU Admission 2018: Delhi University’s online registration process is set to be closed down today, June 7, 2018. The process for admissions into various undergraduate (UG) courses in affiliated colleges with the varsity began on May 15, 2018 on its official website, www.du.ac.in.

At present, the link to registration is still working and students who are willing to apply but has not yet completed the registration process can go to the official website and complete the same before the link gets deactivated today.

Notifying the closure of registration process, the DU official website says, those applicants who have submitted more than one application for admission should retain only one correct successfully submitted application and cancel the others, so that only one correct application remains with the varsity.

ALSO READ: BSEB Class 12 result 2018: NEET topper Kalpana Kumari secures 1st position again

Applicants have to cancel their wrongly filled application form by logging into their dashboard through relevant email ID on the official website of the varsity and click on the cancellation button. And this process must be completed by today midnight. The applications for the courses have been accepted for merit based and entrance based admissions this year.

Also, the merit based admission will commence after the cut off marks are declared by the University while the entrance based admission will start after the declaration of the entrance results. Meanwhile, the website also says that Sports/ECA, Kashmiri Migrant and Ward quota are not available in all Entrance based courses.

The entrance examination for Entrance-based admissions will be Computer-based Online test, which will be held from June 17, 2018. The classes of Undergraduate Programmes for the academic session 2018-19 will be

Students can check the dates of entrance examination by clicking on this link: SCHEDULE FOR ENTRANCE EXAMINATIONS FOR UG (Entrance-based)-2018

To complete pending registration process, click here: https://ug.du.ac.in/app2k18/

ALSO READ: BSEB result 2018: Bihar board announces Class 12 scorecard @ biharboard.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App