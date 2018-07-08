The University of Delhi is all set to release the first list for entrance-based admission into various courses under the varsity on July 12, 2018. Students are advised to check the official website du.ac.in for more details regarding the admissions.

Apart from this, the students who have already applied for admissions earlier but wants to change their course or college option have also been given a one time chance starting from today, i.e. July 8 to July 10, 2018.

However, this opportunity will be available only for those who had applied for entrance based admission into various courses under the varsity. Earlier, the Delhi University released the fourth cut off list for merit-based direct admissions into various UG courses on July 6, 2018.

Meanwhile, after the admissions under the fourth cut-off list, as many as 3,932 students have cancelled their by evening on the day of the admissions. Reports say that due to the huge number of cancellations, the colleges are expected to release more cut off lists after releasing fifth cut off list on July 12.

The details of entrance-based admissions are available on the varsity’s official website. In case the students and parents find difficulty in logging into the official website or if the site is not working properly due to heavy traffic, they can directly visit the preferred colleges and check the required details.

