DU Admission 2018: Delhi University has released the revised admission schedule for postgraduate courses on its official website. Students can check the schedule for DU PG admission 2018 and note the details of admission process at du.ac.in.

DU Admission 2018: The University of Delhi has released the revised admission schedule for various postgraduate courses under the varsity for the academic year 2018-19 on its official website and the DU PG admission 2018 first list will be released on July 25, 2018. Students can check the same by logging into du.ac.in.

According to reports in a leading daily, the Delhi University will be reopening the admission portal for those candidates who have applied this year allowing them to make changes or update their marks of the qualifying examination and Intermediate starting from July 17 till July 22, 2018. The verification of the documents and admission approval has been scheduled from July 25 till July 27.

Moreover, those candidates who wants to change their college preference filled at the time of registration will get the chance to fill their new choices. Meanwhile, as per the notification on the official website, the first admission list for admission to undergraduate BMS, BBE, BBA (FIA) and B.A. (H) Humanities and Social Sciences courses was announced on July 13, 2018.

Steps to check the revised schedule of DU PG Admission 2018:

Log in to the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in On the homepage search for the link that reads, “FIRST ADMISSION LIST 2018 (ENTRANCE BASED) | Revised Admission Schedule for PG Admissions (2018-19)” and click on the same Students will be directed to a different page Now read the notification and download if necessary

To go to the official website of DU and check the updates, click here: http://www.du.ac.in/admission-lists.html

