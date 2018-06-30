DU Admission 2018: NCWEB (Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board) under Delhi University has released the first cut-off list for admission into various courses. The students who want to apply for the same are advised to check the official website of Delhi University.

DU Admission 2018: The NCWEB or Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board of Delhi University has released the first cut-off list for admissions into various courses under the varsity for the academic year 2018-19 onwards. The students who are interested to apply this year can visit the official website of the University at du.ac.in to check the details of admission.

According to reports, the highest cut-off percentage has been reported to be 85% for the general category while for that of BA course Bhagini Nivedita College has issued the lowest cut-off of standing at 72%. The cut-off marks for OBC is 66% and SC is 68% while for SC is 40%. Reports also say that the admission process will be held on 30th, 2nd, and 3rd July 2018 at various teaching centres of the University of Delhi.

Students who had Meanwhile, the third cut off list for DU Admission 2018 was released yesterday. Earlier, it was reported that the third cut is unlikely to be released by the University as many of the top colleges under the varsity had closed the admissions for popular courses like Economics and Political science.

The NCWEB or Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board was established for women students to take some of the examinations of the University with special coaching without having to attend regular classes.

The advantage of students attending the Non-Collegiate programmes is that they are spending very less to pursue the course and utilising the infrastructure of educational institutions during weekends and academic breaks.

To go to the official website of the University and check the notification online, click here: http://ncweb.du.ac.in/ncweb/

