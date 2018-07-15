DU Admission 2018: Delhi University is going to announce special admission drive for vacant seats at various colleges for UG courses. Candidates can check the details of the admission on the official website of DU or visit the respective colleges for clarity.

Delhi University’s last and the fifth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses was released and the admission process has closed under that list recently. However, there are still a number of vacant seats available at various affiliated colleges under the varsity. According to latest updates, the university has announced a special admission drive to fill up the vacant seats.

The Delhi University admission committee has recommended that a special drive for admissions should make the announcement on July 16 and July 17, 2018. Reports say that reserved category candidates who missed to apply under the following categories SC/ST/OBC/PWD/KM/Ward Quota/ CW /minority (Sikh) will be allowed to make the changes and apply once again.

All applicants who were unable to take admissions or had cancelled their admission in at colleges under the varsity during after being allotted seats under the preceding cut-offs for any reason till the fourth Cut-Off list will be considered for admission under the 6th cut-off or the special admission drive.

Students can check the steps given below to take admission at Delhi University

Register on the official website of Delhi University Upload the necessary documents Note down the registration, acknowledgement slip and form number generated Take the printout of the acknowledgement slip Check your name on DU’s official website in cut off list Attend the counselling of the college you applied for the document verification Student will receive admission slip signed by the college principal Make the payment of course fees Your admission is confirmed

To go to the official website and check the notification, click here: http://www.du.ac.in/

