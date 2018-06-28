The admissions to various colleges under the second cut off list released by Delhi University came to an end on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Reports say that the third cut-off list will be released by the varsity soon. Students are advised to check the official website for latest updates regarding DU admission 2018.

DU Admission 2018: Delhi University Admissions under the second cut-off list has been closed yesterday, June 27, 2018. According to reports, out of the 56,000 seats 26,291 have already been occupied by students, while the remaining 29,709 are yet to be filled. It has been reported that topmost colleges under the varsity have closed down admission for various courses.

It has been heard that Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has closed the admission process for both B.Com (Hons) and Economics (Hons) courses for the general category. The third cut-off list is reportedly going to be out on June 30, 2018, and students who have not been admitted in the first two list can attend the counselling for the same.

ALSO READ: IGNOU Admission 2018: Admissions open for MA degree in Development Studies, fresh graduates can apply now @ ignou.ac.in

Latest updates reveal that 4003 admissions took place on June 27, 2017, which was more than 70% higher than the previous day, i.e on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

To go to the official website of Delhi University, click here: http://www.du.ac.in/du/

ALSO READ: JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Jharkhand Intermediate Arts result likely to be out today @ jac.ac.in

ALSO READ: Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2018: Intermediate Arts results declared, see how to download @ jharresults.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More