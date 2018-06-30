DU Admission 2018: The third cut-off list admissions to various colleges under Delhi University has been released on Friday, June 29, 2018. Students are advised to check the official website for latest updates for DU admission 2018 @ du.ac.in.

DU Admission 2018: The Delhi University has issued the third cut-off list for admissions under the university, yesterday, June 29, 2018. This was quite unexpected as it was recently reported that the university had closed the admissions for popular courses such as economics and political science, B.Com, etc.

However, the Hindu College has opened admissions for English (Hons) at 96.25%, which is 0.50% lesser from the second cut-off list, while Ramjas College has reponed admissions for BA (Hons) Economics and candidates with 97% score are eligible to take admission.

Reports say that Miranda House has also released a third cut0off list, for admissions to economics and English with 0.25% drop while Kirori Mal College opened admissions to English (Hons) at 95% which is a drop of 1% from the previous list they had released.

Among other popular colleges, Lady Shri Ram College for Women has not changed the cut-off for English (Hons) and has maintained the same 97.25%, as in the previous list released for admissions into under the Delhi University. But some colleges still refrains to release the third cut-off list.

According to reports, out of the 56,000 seats, 25000 are yet to be occupied by students. Students who are eagerly waiting for the third cut-off list can check the official website of the Delhi University at du.ac.in.

Most of the colleges have closed the admission process for BA, B.Com, however, admissions for Science stream is still open at various colleges under the varsity.

To go to the official website of Delhi University, click here: http://www.du.ac.in/du/

