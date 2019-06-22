DU Admission 2019.The application process for the undergraduate and post graduate programmes will be closed today by the Delhi University. The cut off list for the same will release on June 28, 2019. Candidates who want to take admission in different programmes offered by the colleges affiliated to the Delhi university can visit the official website to fill and submit the application form.

DU Admission 2019: The ‪University of Delhi will close the application window for undergraduate and post graduate programmes today, i.e. June 22,2019.Also, the cut-off list which was supposed to release on June 20,2019 will now release on June 28, 2019. The second cut-off list will be release on July 4,2019.

The cut-offs for this year is expected to be higher form the last year as the percentage of students who scored above 95 per cent in the class 12 Board exams has shot up by 38.4 per cent.In 2018, the process of the online document verification, approval of admission and fees payment was scheduled between June 20 and June 22.

Last year, a total of four cut-off list were to be released by the varsity,. However, if within the third cut off list, the seats for a particular college are filled, then the university will not release its fourth cut-off list until and unless there are any admission withdrawals.

Meanwhile, this is the first time that the National Testing Agency will conduct entrance exam for Delhi University. The exams are scheduled to be held in between June 30,2019 to July 6,2019.

Nearly, 56,000 seats have been allotted for the undergraduate courses for the admission in 2019-2021 batch, and for the post graduate courses the university has offered around 9,500 seats.

DU Admission 2019: Steps to download revised eligibility criteria for Delhi University UG Admissions 2019

Step 1: Login the official website, ie, www.du.ac.in

Step 2: click on link which says ‘Corrigendum: Eligibility Criteria for UG admissions 2019-2020’

Step 3: Now the students should check the eligibility criteria for the course relevant for them

Step 4: Download and a save a copy of the revised eligibility criteria

