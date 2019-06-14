DU Admission 2019: The University of Delhi will be concluding the registeration process for 2018-2019 academic session, today. Candidates who still haven't submitted their application forms, are advised to visit the official website of DU i.e. du.ac.in to fill the form by following the mentioned below steps. Also, Delhi University this year will release the first cut-off list on June 20.

DU Admission 2019 @du.ac.in: The Delhi University will be closing the registration for 2019-2019 academic session today i.e. June 14. All the candidates who still haven’t apply for a course, are avised to visit the official website of Delhi University i.e. du.ac.in for registration process. As per reports, around 3 lakh students have submitted applications to the various undergraduate courses. This year, the admissions will be conducted by the Delhu University on the basis of merit list and entrance result of students. The first cut-off list will be released by the DU on June 20, 2019. On the other, the Delhi University Entrance Test is scheduled to commense on June 30.

Given below are steps to fill the application form for Under Graduate Course:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University @du.ac.in.

Visit the official website of Delhi University @du.ac.in. Step 2: It is important for each and every candidate to register before submitting the application form. Each students registering should have a valid email address and a registered mobile number.

It is important for each and every candidate to register before submitting the application form. Each students registering should have a valid email address and a registered mobile number. Step 3: After registering, you will be redirected to the application form which requires your academic details, best of four marks, personal details and subject choice. Make sure if you have applied for a course that requires entrance test, you will have to further select the examination centre.

After registering, you will be redirected to the application form which requires your academic details, best of four marks, personal details and subject choice. Make sure if you have applied for a course that requires entrance test, you will have to further select the examination centre. Step 4: After selecting your course and entrance exam centre as per your convenience, upload all the certificates and documents according to the size mentioned on the application form.

Step 5: As the entire process will take place online, you will have to pay the application fee for Delhi University via online mode only. The merit-based programmes will have an application fee of Rs. 250/- (general category) and Rs. 100/- (reserved category). While, students opting for entrance based programmes will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750/- (general) and Rs. 300/- (reserved category).

As the entire process will take place online, you will have to pay the application fee for Delhi University via online mode only. The merit-based programmes will have an application fee of Rs. 250/- (general category) and Rs. 100/- (reserved category). While, students opting for entrance based programmes will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750/- (general) and Rs. 300/- (reserved category). Step 6: After submitting your application fee, preview your application and take a print out of the same. Don’t forget to click on the final submission button to submit your application fee to University of Delhi.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App