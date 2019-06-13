Delhi University admission 2019: The University of Delhi will soon begin its admission process as currently, it has its registration underway. Candidates should note that the registration process will conclude on June 14, 2019, hence they should apply for the preferred courses at the earliest.

Delhi University admission 2019: The University of Delhi has released the dates for the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance test. The latest notification comprises the schedule of entrance test for various which will begin from June 30 and conclude on July 5.

The entrance test for UG, PG and M.Phil/PhD programmes will be held on June 30, July 1,2,3,4 and 5. This year the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the conduct of Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET 2019 for admissions to entrance based selected UG, PG and MPhil/PhD courses.

Candidates are expected to bring along important documents when they appear for their entrance exam across various centres. DUET 2019 entrance test will be held across 18 centres in India i.e Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum and Varanasi.

Delhi University admission 2019: IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

Candidates MUST bring the following documents on the day of examination failure of which will cost forbid them from giving exam:

Print out of the downloaded Admit Card

One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online application form) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the Test Centre during the examination

Anyone of the following photo IDs issued by the Government of India (original, valid and non-expired): PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID card/Passport/Aadhar Card (with the photograph)/ Ration Card (with the photograph). The name on the photo identification must match with the name of the candidate as shown on the Admit Card.

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category

If the name has been changed due to events such as marriage, the candidate must show the relevant document at the time of examination Marriage certificate/Divorce/Decree/Legal Name Change document

Candidates who fail to bring the aforementioned documents will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

(For more information read the official notification here: http://du.ac.in/adm2019/pdf/12062019_NTA.pdf)

