DU Admission 2019. The University will release the first cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate merit-based courses on June 20, the second list on June 25, the third cut off on June 29, 2019. The fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be out on July 4 and July 9 respectively.

DU Admission 2019: The University of Delhi has closed down the registration process for DU Admission 2019 on June 14, 2019. A total number of 335237 students have registered themselves, out of which 230654 students have paid the fees.

The DU will declare the first cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate merit-based courses on June 20, 2019. Students who have secured marks equal to or more than the cut-off percentage are eligible to apply for the admission.

Once the cut-off list is declared the process of online document verification, approval of admission and fees payment would be done between June 20 and June 22. The second cut off will be released on June 25, the third cut off on June 29, 2019. The fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be out on July 4 and July 9 respectively.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App