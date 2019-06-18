DU admission 2019: The Delhi University has released the revised eligibility criteria for the undergraduate courses in the colleges. According to the notification, the candidates need to possess atleast 45 per cent marks to apply for the Bachelor of Arts.

DU admission 2019: The Delhi University has announced the revised eligibility criteria for the admissions to undergraduate courses in the colleges under the varsity. As per the notification, the candidates need to possess atleast 45 per cent marks to apply for Bachelor of Arts. A minimum 40 per cent marks in aggregate is required to apply for the Bachelor of Commerce, and the 50 per cent marks to play for various under-graduate science programmes. Students can check the cut off list through the official website du.ac.in.

DU admissions 2019: Check revised eligibility criteria

For the BA. (Hons.) English, an aggregate of 45 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

The merit will be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic/elective subjects.

The applicant should have passed English in the qualifying exam. They should include English for the calculation of ‘Best Four’ percentage.

The applicants who would pass the Intermediate Examination of an Indian University/Board with at least 40 per cent marks in the aggregate. This percentage is also applicable for Prabhakar in Hindi will be eligible for the admission. The varsity has also extended the admission process till June 22 in accordance with the Delhi High Court’s directives. The first cut-off is likely to be released on June 20, 2019.

Delhi University (DU) has released a notice with the changed admission criteria for Undergraduate (UG) admission in affiliated colleges in the varsity. Delhi University has also changed the admission criteria for Bachelor of Arts (BA) Economics and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Honours courses after a large scale protest.

Till last year, if a student had 50 per cent in Mathematics, he or she could apply for BA (Hons) in Economics, but the subject was mandatory for best of four in the initial notification. It means Mathematics has to be a top priority in the four subjects, the aggregate of which will be considered for admission.

In this year 2019, the criteria have been changed mandating that the student should have 50 per cent or more marks in Mathematics/Business Mathematics. An aggregate of 60 per cent is required, said the petitions.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App