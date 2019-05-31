DU Admission 2019: The prestigious Delhi University has started the admission process for undergraduate courses for the academic session 2019-20 from Friday, May 31, 2019. Thousands of students have registered in the first 90 minutes. The last date for registration is June 14, 2019.

DU Admission 2019: The admission process for undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) has begun for the academic session 2019-20 from today, May 31, 2019. Reports said that 24,536 students registered on the DU in the first half an hour and as many as 1,762 payments were submitted during the said time. Students, who want to apply for different undergraduate courses, can apply via the online forms at du.ac.in. Students will be able to register until June 14, 2019.

Reports quoting DU officials saying that students can apply for admission process even if they do not possess 4G internet connection. They can do the same on their mobile phones having only 2G speed. Students have been advised to not wait for the last date and apply before June 14, next month.

Steps to apply for DU Application form 2019:

You need to visit the official website at du.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the option DU Application Form 2019. Enter your credentials. You need to select your desired courses. After that, you are supposed to upload the documents, photograph followed by a signature. Pay the application fee online. Download the soft copy of the form and take a print out for the future reference.

Documents required for DU Application form 2019:

Applicant’s passport size photograph and scanned signature.

Self-attested copies of Class 10th board certificate and Class 12th scorecard.

Self-attested copies of income certificate, sports certificate(s), extra curricular activities certificate.

If students belong to a reserved category they can take advantage of self-attested copy of SC, ST, OBC, PwD, KM, CW certificate.

Delhi University is yet to open the registration for postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses. The same will start from June 3, next month. Every year, thousands of students take admission at the prestigious varsity of the country. Recently, DU opened the admission process for foreign students

