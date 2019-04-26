DU Admissions 2019: The admission process of Delhi University for 2019 batch is unlikely to start from May 1. Refuting the speculation, Admission Coordinator Rajeev Gupta has said that the date of admissions will be declared after the preparations are done. He also clarified that DU is not removing sports and ECA quotas.

Delhi University Admissions 2019: Delhi University (DU) is unlikely to start its admission process by May 1. The admission time is one of the most dreaded phases for every student. Class 12th students, who are awaiting their board exam results and have already started eying on their preferred colleges and courses in Delhi University, here is a piece of information for you. Earlier, speculation was rife that DU was expected to open its admission window by April 15 but has been delayed to May 1. The report also said that the university is planning to bring certain changes to the upcoming session.

However, Admission Coordinator Rajeev Gupta has dismissed the claims in his recent interview with a news portal. Clarifying that admissions are unlikely to begin on May 1, he said that the schedule of DU admissions will be declared after the preparations are done. Addressing the reports circulating on various websites, he called them misleading and said that the university is not removing sports and ECA quotas. He added that an official meeting will be organised soon that will dismiss any confusion and lay down rules and regulations of the admission procedure.

However, the university is planning to give lay-offs to students coming from Villages and government schools and devise ways to discourage multiple cancellations. To extend its scope and range of subjects, Delhi University will also be adding 30 new courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level following the choice-based credit system in many colleges from this year.

It is a huge decision to choose a course and a career path for any student. These are the most popular courses that DU is known for. Hope it helps.#course #students #college #DU #careerhttps://t.co/7poGgGRnZm — CampusVibes (@CampusVibess) April 23, 2019

This is going to be coupled with 10 additional vocational courses for part-time courses and an increase in the number of seats across the university. Students planning to apply in Delhi University are expected to calculate their best of four percentage after the declaration of Class 12th board results. For information regarding admissions 2019, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website- http://www.du.ac.in/du/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App