The Delhi University has released admit cards for the entrance exams for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entrance exams will be conducted from July 3 to July 8 at various university colleges.

The University of Delhi has released the admit cards for admission to various entrance exams. The admit cards can now be downloaded from the official website of Delhi University i.e du.ac.in, or from ntaexam.cbtexam.in. This is for the first time that National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the entrance exams for admission to various courses at Delhi University.

The entrance exams will begin from the July 3, 2019 and will end on July 8, 2019. The entrance exams will be held in multiple shifts. In the morning shift, the exams will be conducted from 8 AM to 10 AM, in the afternoon shift the timings will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM, followed by evening shift timings of 4 PM to 6 PM.

Here are the steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of Delhi university i.e. du.ac.in

Step 2: Choose the download admit card link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: The link will ask for registration details like application number and the date of birth

Step 4: After the submission of details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can then finally download the admit card.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App